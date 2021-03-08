Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Wrong-Way Long Island Driver Nabbed For DWI Following Head-On Crash, Police Say

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
A Bay Shore man was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed into a driver while driving the wrong way on Vets Highway.
Four people were hospitalized on Long Island when an allegedly intoxicated driver was involved in a head-on crash while driving the wrong way, police said.

Suffolk County Police investigators said that Marcus Cabrera, age 24, was driving his Audi A4 on Vets Highway in Happaugue shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 7 when he crossed over into the wrong lane near Lincoln Boulevard and struck a Mitsubishi Eclipse head-on.

Cabrera, of Bay Shore, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The driver of the Mitsubishi and his four adult passengers were also hospitalized for treatment of minor injuries.

It is alleged that at the time of the head-on crash, Cabrera was intoxicated.

Cabrera was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said he will be arraigned at a later date when he is medically cleared. 

