Wrong-Way Driver On Long Island Expressway Service Road Charged With DWI

Zak Failla
A Long Island man was arrested for driving the wrong way on the LIE service road. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

A man driving the wrong way on the service road of the Long Island Expressway was allegedly drunk when he was stopped by officers overnight, police said.

An officer from the Suffolk County Police Department was driving westbound on the Long Island Expressway, near exit 53 in Brentwood, when he saw a 2002 Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Express Drive South at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

Police said that the officer drove his squad car onto Express Drive South traveling east with lights and siren activated, approached the westbound Ford, and brought it to a stop.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that the driver, Brentwood resident Rafael Flores-Murcia, was under the influence, and he was arrested for alleged impaired driving.

Flores-Murcia, age 30, was taken into custody without incident and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday. 

