Woodbury Clothing Boutique Sold Knockoff Louis Vuitton, Gucci: Police

The owner of a Long Island clothing boutique is accused of selling knockoffs of high-end fashion brands, authorities said.

Mitchell Feig, age 66, of Merrick, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, following an investigation by Nassau County Police. Feig owns Max & Gino’s, located in Woodbury on Jericho Turnpike.

Detectives said the store had on display several items bearing counterfeit trademarks of Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci. The phony trademarks were reportedly found on sweatshirts, patches, and shirts.

Feig was arrested at the store without incident. He is facing a single charge of second-degree trademark counterfeiting.

He was later released from custody on an appearance ticket to Nassau County Court at a later date.

An employee at Max & Gino’s told Daily Voice the company had no comment on the allegations.

