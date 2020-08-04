Women Wanted For Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Items At Long Island Walmart

Know them?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate four women who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of four women who allegedly stole an assortment of merchandise from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack earlier this month.

According to investigators, the four women entered Walmart at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday, July 6. The stolen items had a value of approximately $300.

No other descriptive information on the suspects has been provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the men or larceny incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Foruth Precinct Crime Section detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving a tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.