Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Five In Disabled Boat Rescued Off Long Island Coast
Police & Fire

Women Wanted For Stealing Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Items At Long Island Walmart

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman is wanted by Suffolk County Police investigators for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart in Commack. Photo Credit: SCPD
A woman is wanted by Suffolk County Police investigators for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart in Commack. Photo Credit: SCPD

Know them?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate four women who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of four women who allegedly stole an assortment of merchandise from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack earlier this month.

According to investigators, the four women entered Walmart at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Monday, July 6. The stolen items had a value of approximately $300.

No other descriptive information on the suspects has been provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the men or larceny incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Foruth Precinct Crime Section detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving a tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.