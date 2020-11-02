Women Wanted For Stealing $875 From Long Island Macy's

Police are looking for six unidentified women who were caught on surveillance video stealing approximately $875 in merchandise from a Long Island Macy's location.

The incident happened at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Monday, Aug. 10 at approximately 6 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police.

For a cash reward, those who recognize the women or witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.