Police & Fire

Women Wanted For Stealing $875 From Long Island Macy's

Christina Coulter
Surveillance footage of the wanted women Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are looking for six unidentified women who were caught on surveillance video stealing approximately $875 in merchandise from a Long Island Macy's location. 

The incident happened at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Monday, Aug. 10 at approximately 6 p.m., according to Suffolk County Police. 

For a cash reward, those who recognize the women or witnessed the incident are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS, via the P3Tips mobile app or online.

