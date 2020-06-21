Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target

Zak Failla
A woman is wanted after allegedly stealing from Target in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
An alert has been issued as police are attempting to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Long Island Target location last month.

According to Suffolk County Police, a woman stole clothing from Target  on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Friday, May 1. No other description of the suspect was provided by investigators.

The stolen clotohes had an estimated value of approximately $180, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information regarding the shoplifting incident or the suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

