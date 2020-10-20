Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Christina Coulter
A photo of the wanted woman
A photo of the wanted woman Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

 Police are looking for a yet-unidentified woman who stole from a Long Island Target.

The woman reportedly entered the Target in Huntington Station on 124 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and stole assorted merchandise, Suffolk County Police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the woman or her whereabouts. 

Tips may be given online, through the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS. 

