Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Police are looking for a yet-unidentified woman who stole from a Long Island Target.

The woman reportedly entered the Target in Huntington Station on 124 East Jericho Turnpike at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 and stole assorted merchandise, Suffolk County Police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the woman or her whereabouts.

Tips may be given online, through the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

