Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Teenage Boy Stabbed At Long Island Elementary School Soccer Field
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Do you recognize this woman? Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
An unidentified woman, captured on surveillance footage, who stole over $200 in cosmetics and another merchandise. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who pilfered over $200 of cosmetics and other merchandise from a Target on Long Island.

According to Suffolk County Police, the woman stole from the Target at 124 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington at approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with pertinent information; tips can be extended by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. via the Crime Stoppers mobile app or at www.P3tips.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.