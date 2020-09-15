Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target, Police Say

Police are seeking the public's help to identify a woman who pilfered over $200 of cosmetics and other merchandise from a Target on Long Island.

According to Suffolk County Police, the woman stole from the Target at 124 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington at approximately 8 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with pertinent information; tips can be extended by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. via the Crime Stoppers mobile app or at www.P3tips.com.

