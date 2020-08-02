Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Home Depot

Zak Failla
A woman is wanted for stealing from Home Depot in Shirley.
A woman is wanted for stealing from Home Depot in Shirley. Photo Credit: SCPD

Know her?

A woman shopping at a Long Island Home Depot is wanted for allegedly stealing a vaccuum.

It is alleged that the woman (seen above), who was accompanied by a man, stole a Shark vacuum from Home Depot on William Floyd Parkway at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

After stealing the vacuum, the pair fled in a vehicle, which police said may have been a green Nissan Maxima.

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators regarding the man or woman.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or using the department’s online tip line.

