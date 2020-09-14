Woman Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Discount Retailer

Recognize her?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted woman who allegedly stole from a popular Long Island retail store.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a woman who allegedly stole various items from Ocean State Job Lot on East Jericho Turnpike on Friday, Aug. 14.

Investigators did not provide any other identifying information regarding the woman (pictured above) or disclose the value of the stolen goods.

Anyone with information regarding the woman’s identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 911 or 1-800-220-TIPS.

