Woman Wanted For Stealing Credit Card From Long Island Store

Know her?

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman who allegedly stole credit cards from a wallet at an area Walmart and proceeded to use it in the same store on the same day.

Police said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, a woman stole a wallet from another shopper at Walmart on Crooked Hill Road. After allegedly stealing the wallet, the woman used credit cards stolen from the wallet at that same Walmart.

The investigation into the stolen wallet is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

