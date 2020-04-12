Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Wanted For Stealing $500 Worth Of Items From Long Island Stop & Shop

A woman is wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Long Island Stop & Shop. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a surveillance photo of a woman who allegedly stole merchandise from Stop & Shop on Montauk Highway in Shirley last December.

Police said that on Friday, Dec. 27, the woman walked into Stop & Shop, and walked out with approximately $500 worth of groceries without paying.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or who has information regarding the shoplifting incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

