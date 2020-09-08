Woman Wanted For Stealing $265 Worth Of Items From Long Island Walmart, Police Say

Know her?

Police investigators on Long Island are attempting to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of a woman who allegedly stole an assortment of merchandise from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack earlier this summer.

According to investigators, the woman entered Walmart at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Friday, July 24 and walked out with stolen items that had an estimated value of approximately $265.

No other descriptive information on the suspect has been provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the men or larceny incident has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving a tip online.

