Woman Wanted For Hitting Fellow Customer With Conveyor Belt Divider At Long Island ShopRite

A Long Island woman is wanted by police for hitting another woman with a conveyor belt divider at a grocery store.

The incident took place at a ShopRite location in Port Jefferson Station at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to Suffolk County Police.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers will pay out a cash reward to anyone with information that leads to the woman's arrest. The group can be contacted online, via the P3Tips mobile app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

