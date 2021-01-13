Woman Wanted For Damaging Car On Long Island

Recognize her?

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a woman who allegedly intentionally damaged a parked car on New Year’s Eve.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, an unidentified woman (pictured above) stopped in front of a home in Ronkonkoma and intentionally scratched a rear passenger’s side door of a 2020 Suburu.

The incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, police said. The woman proceeded to flee in a silver Acura sedan after allegedly scratching the car in Ronkonkoma.

Anyone with information regarding the criminal mischief incident, the woman’s identity, or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

