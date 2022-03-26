Woman Wanted After Stealing iPhone From East Meadow Taco Bell Counter

Recognize her?

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a sticky-fingered suspect who was caught on camera stealing an iPhone that was left behind at an area Taco Bell counter.

In East Meadow, Nassau County police detectives released a video and photos of a woman who is wanted after stealing from the Hempstead Turnpike fast food restaurant at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

Police said that the woman approached the front counter, and the investigation determined that she proceeded to remove an iPhone from the counter that did not belong to her, placing it in her front pocket before leaving the eatery out the east entrance in an unknown direction.

Investigators described the woman as being 5-foot-2, Hispanic, between 20 and 25 years old, with black hair, and she was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or theft has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

