Woman Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes Car In Levittown

A woman is recovering after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing her car on Long Island.

Emergency crews found the vehicle crashed on Roxbury Lane in Levittown at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, Nassau County Police said.

It was still in drive with the 57-year-old woman incoherent and slumped over the steering wheel, police said.

Officers broke a window in order to reach the woman and secure the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

One officer suffered cuts and abrasions from breaking the window and was checked out at the hospital, according to police.

