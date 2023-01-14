Contact Us
Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead.

A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said. 

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead by a hospital physician. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

