Woman Struck, Killed By Compact SUV At Long Island Parking Lot

An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a compact SUV at a Long Island parking lot.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Deer Park.

Anita Levitt, age 80, of Deer Park, was parked in a handicapped parking space in front of 1944 Deer Park Ave. when she lost control of her 2020 Toyota Rav4, hopped two curbs and entered the rear parking lot of 1948 Deer Park Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

She then struck Mary Ferrara, 85, of Deer Park, who was standing outside her 2010 Ford Fusion, according to police.

The Toyota continued through the parking lot, hopped another curb, and drove through bushes before stopping in the parking lot of 1960 Deer Park Ave., said police.

Ferrara was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Levitt did not require medical attention.

