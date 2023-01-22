Woman Struck, Killed By Car Near Farmingdale Intersection

A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight.

It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Farmingdale.

A 73-year-old woman was walking on Fulton Street from the south to the north side just west of Main Street when she was struck by a Toyota traveling westbound on Fulton Street, Nassau County Police said.

The male driver, age 18, of the Toyota remained at the scene.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was transported by a Farmingdale Fire Department Ambulance to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:08 p.m. by a hospital staff physician.

The investigation is ongoing.

