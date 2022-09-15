Woman Smashes Beer Bottle, Strikes Officer At Valley Stream 7-Eleven, Police Say

A 51-year-old woman was charged with assault after police said she refused to leave a 7-Eleven on Long Island and struck an officer.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the store, located at 910 West Merrick Road in Valley Stream, at about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police were told that a woman, identified as Rosemary Garcia, of Valley Stream, ate food and drank beer without purchasing it over the course of three hours, police said.

She was asked multiple times to pay for the merchandise and leave the store, police said.

NCPD said officers asked Garcia to pay for the merchandise, and she intentionally smashed a 12-ounce Heineken bottle on the floor.

While police were placing her under arrest, Garcia struck an officer in the face, authorities said.

Garcia was charged with:

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Obstructing governmental administration

Her arraignment is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, police reported.

