Woman Shot Inside House During Drive-By Shooting On Long Island

A Long Island woman was hit by a stray bullet inside her home during a drive-by shooting.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24 in North Amityville.

According to detectives, officers responded to a residence located at 26 Benjoe Drive after several shots were fired at the house from a passing vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman inside the house with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.