Police & Fire

Woman Seriously Injured In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
The area of La Rue Drive in Huntington where the crash happened.
The area of La Rue Drive in Huntington where the crash happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured, one seriously, after a car crashed into a tree overnight on a residential Long Island street.

It happened on Wednesday, May 27 at approximately 7:40 p.m. in Huntington.

Richard Scholem, 88, of Huntington, was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima eastbound on La Rue Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the tree, Suffolk County Police said.

Scholem was transported to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries.

Scholem’s wife, Ann Scholem, 89, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow with serious injuries.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

