Woman Seriously Injured In Long Island Rollover Crash

A woman was seriously injured in a single-vehicle Long Island crash in Kings Park.

Vincent La Rose, 63, of Kings Park, was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang eastbound on Fort Salonga Road near the intersection of the Sunken Meadow Parkway when he swerved to avoid another vehicle that made a U-turn in front him just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

La Rose lost control of the vehicle before it rolled over several times, striking a utility pole, police said.

Dawn La Rose, 59, of Kings Park, a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured and transported via Suffolk County Police Helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Vincent La Rose was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

