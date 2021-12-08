Woman Seriously Injured In Crash Causing Hours-Long LIE Closure

A teenage woman was seriously injured during a multi-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway which closed the roadway for hours.

The crash took place around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7 on the LIE in Holtsville, said the Suffolk County Police.

According to police, Kenneth Alveari was driving a 2008 Kia Sorrento on the westbound Long Island Expressway, attempting to merge onto the exit ramp at exit 62, when his vehicle struck a 2007 Ford Mustang, driven by Jacqueline Gonzalez.

The Ford struck a 2004 Nissan Altima, driven by Edward O’Moore-Klopf. The Nissan struck a 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by Ricardo Barbaduenas.

Gonzalez, age 18, of Shirley, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

Alveari, age 40, of Holbrook, O’Moore-Klopf, age 60, of East Setauket, and Barbaduenas, age 28, of Selden, were not injured.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

