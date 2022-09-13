Woman Nabbed For Leaving Infant In Car At Valley Stream Walmart, Police Say

A woman was arrested on Long Island after allegedly leaving her 4-month-old child in a car for more than an hour as she shopped in a Walmart.

Treisha Clarke, age 41, of Queens, was arrested around 5:25 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, in Valley Stream.

The infant was found around 4:20 p.m. when Nassau County Police received a call from a witness who spotted the child inside a parked vehicle at the Walmart on Green Acres Road West, police said.

When police arrived they found the baby in the rear seat of a vehicle that was locked and running, police said.

Officers used a lockout kit to open the door and remove the child who was evaluated by a medic.

Clarke returned to the car about an hour after an announcement was made in the Walmart store, police said.

She was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was held for arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The child was placed into the custody of a family member.

