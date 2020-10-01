Woman Killed, Three Others Injured In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A woman was killed and three others injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

It happened on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at approximately 11:45 a.m. in Central Islip.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on West Suffolk Avenue when the driver of the vehicle veered to the side of the road and struck the rear end of a parked flatbed truck, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Three men were taken to the same hospital. One of the men, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, is in serious condition, said police.

The other two are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

