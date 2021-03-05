Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened overnight at a Long Island intersection.

Kerry Probst, age 46, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry in Shirley westbound on Neighborhood Road, when the vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with a 2003 Ford Econoline traveling eastbound at around 8:22 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Suffolk County Police said.

Probst, of East Moriches, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the Econoline, Santos Punay-Vargas, age 30, of Mastic Beach, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.