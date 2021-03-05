Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: New Long Island Chick-Fil-A Now Open For Business
Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley.
The intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened overnight at a Long Island intersection.

Kerry Probst,  age 46, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry in Shirley westbound on Neighborhood Road, when the vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with a 2003 Ford Econoline traveling eastbound at around 8:22 p.m. Thursday, March 4, Suffolk County Police said.

Probst, of East Moriches, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, said police.

The driver of the Econoline, Santos Punay-Vargas, age 30, of Mastic Beach, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.