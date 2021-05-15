Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a single vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 7:35 p.m. Friday, May 14 in Coram.

The 51-year-old woman was operating a 2015 Harley-Davidson northbound on North Ocean Avenue, south of Mooney Pond Road when she lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail, Suffolk County Police said.

She was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The motorcyclist’s identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.