Woman Killed In Rollover Crash On Sunrise Highway

A woman was killed in a rollover night crash overnight on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

It happened around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in West Islip.

Nicole Valerius, age 27, was driving a 2004 Acura MDX on the westbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, east of Deer Park Avenue, when she lost control of the vehicle, which crashed and rolled, Suffolk County Police said.

Valerius was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

