Woman Killed In Overnight Long Island Expressway Crash In Syosset

An investigation is underway after a fatal overnight crash on the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 in Syosset and involved a 2018 Jeep Renegade, driven by a 53-year-old woman, and a 2018 Hino commercial truck being operated by a 28-year-old man, Nassau County Police said.

Both vehicles were heading eastbound, just west of exit 43, when the collision occurred.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to a local area hospital where she was pronounced dead at around 3:10 a.m. by hospital staff.

The driver of the truck and a 24-year-old passenger in the Jeep and the driver of the truck were transported to local area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.