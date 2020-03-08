Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Killed After Losing Control Of SUV On Long Island

Zak Failla
East Hampton Town Police
East Hampton Town Police

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a one-car crash on Long Island after losing control of her SUV and striking a utility pole, police said.

Ellyn E. Tucker was driving her 2019 Nissan Kicks on Napeague Meadow Road in East Hampton shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 when her car left the roadway and she struck the pole.

East Hampton Town Police said Tucker was transported by an Amagansett Fire Department ambulance to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what caused Tucker, a Manhattan resident, to lose control of her vehicle prior to the crash.

East Hampton Town Police detectives and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating; the vehicle was also impounded for a safety inspection.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information has been asked to contact East Hampton Town Police detectives by calling (631) 537-7575.

