Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car While Attempting To Cross Busy Long Island Roadway

Route 109 at East Drive, West Babylon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after being struck by a car while attempting to cross a busy Long Island roadway.

The incident happened just before 8:45 a.m. Friday, March 26 in West Babylon.

Mumtaz Malik, age 81, of Lindenhurst, was attempting to cross Route 109 at East Drive when she was struck by an eastbound 2019 Nissan Altima, Suffolk County Police said.

Malik was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where she was pronounced dead, according to police. 

The driver of the Nissan, Michelle Santangelo, age 51, of West Islip, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

