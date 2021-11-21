Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Woman Hospitalized With Critical Injuries After Being Struck By Van In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The area near where the crash happened
The area near where the crash happened Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An 81-year-old woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after she was struck by a van while crossing a Long Island street.

The crash happened in Hempstead at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said the woman walked north on Bennett Avenue and was crossing at Fulton Avenue when she was struck by a 2019 Ford cargo van.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and called 911, police said. 

The Nassau County Police Department Crime Scene responded, and the Highway Patrol Unit performed brake tests, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.