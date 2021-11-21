Woman Hospitalized With Critical Injuries After Being Struck By Van In Nassau County

An 81-year-old woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after she was struck by a van while crossing a Long Island street.

The crash happened in Hempstead at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

NCPD said the woman walked north on Bennett Avenue and was crossing at Fulton Avenue when she was struck by a 2019 Ford cargo van.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and called 911, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department Crime Scene responded, and the Highway Patrol Unit performed brake tests, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

