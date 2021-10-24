Woman Found Fatally Stabbed Outside Her Long Island Home

Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Joe Lombardi
The area where the fatal stabbing happened on Harford Drive in Coram.
The area where the fatal stabbing happened on Harford Drive in Coram. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a woman was found fatally stabbed outside her Long Island home.

A 911 caller reported an injured woman on Harford Drive in Coram at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Suffolk County Police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who had sustained stab wounds, on the front lawn of the residence, according to police.

The victim, Meghan Kiefer, age 27, a resident of the home where she was discovered on the lawn, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

