Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed After Being Struck By Car On Long Island Roadway
Police & Fire

Woman Found Dead Under Pickup Truck At Long Island Shopping Center

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The parking lot at 1000 Old Nichols Road in Islandia.
The parking lot at 1000 Old Nichols Road in Islandia. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead under a pickup truck at a Long Island shopping center.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call of a woman on the ground in a parking lot in Islandia outside of 1000 Old Nichols Road at approximately 1:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.

Officers found the body of Kelia Gonzalez, 43, of Centereach, under the pickup truck.

An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.