Woman Found Dead Under Pickup Truck At Long Island Shopping Center

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead under a pickup truck at a Long Island shopping center.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call of a woman on the ground in a parking lot in Islandia outside of 1000 Old Nichols Road at approximately 1:20 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.

Officers found the body of Kelia Gonzalez, 43, of Centereach, under the pickup truck.

An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

