Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Winding Path in Manorville.
Winding Path in Manorville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating the death of a woman found dead in a wooded area on Long Island.

A home health aide, who was visiting a resident of Villas at North Pine Hills in Manorville, was jogging when he discovered a female body on the ground in a wooded area just east of Winding Path and called 911 at around 10:45 a.m., Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, whose name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

An autopsy will be done by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

