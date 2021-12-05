Woman Driving While Impaired Crashes Car Into Swimming Pool At Long Island Home, Police Say

A woman who was driving while impaired crashed a car into a swimming pool at a Long Island home, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 11:25 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 in Ronkonkoma.

Samantha Perez, age 24, of East Patchogue, was driving a 2007 Mazda 3 eastbound on Peconic Street when she failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Peconic Street and Sycamore Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle struck a parked car, then crashed through a fence on the property located at 2165 Sycamore Avenue, and drove into a swimming pool in the backyard, according to police.

Perez, the sole occupant in the Mazda, exited the vehicle and was not injured, police said.

When Fifth Precinct officers arrived at the scene, they determined Perez was impaired, said police.

Perez was charged with driving while ability impaired by alcohol and drugs, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, May 12.

