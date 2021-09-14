Woman Dies From Injuries In Double-Fatal Long Island Crash

A woman has died from injuries suffered in a double-fatal Long Island crash.

Lisa Hynds, age 42, of Riverhead, was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris that was struck by a Jeep Liberty in Sayville being driven on eastbound Sunrise Highway around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

Miguel Berdecia, age 46, of Central Islip, the Toyota driver, has been identified as the man killed in the crash.

Hynds had been hospitalized with critical injuries before succumbing to critical injuries in the crash, police said.

