Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: ID Released For Long Island Man Struck, Killed By Minivan
Police & Fire

Woman Dies From Injuries In Double-Fatal Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A woman has died from injuries suffered in a double-fatal Long Island crash.
A woman has died from injuries suffered in a double-fatal Long Island crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A woman has died from injuries suffered in a double-fatal Long Island crash.

Lisa Hynds, age 42, of Riverhead, was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris that was struck by a Jeep Liberty in Sayville being driven on eastbound Sunrise Highway around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Police said.

Miguel Berdecia, age 46, of Central Islip, the Toyota driver, has been identified as the man killed in the crash.

Hynds had been hospitalized with critical injuries before succumbing to critical injuries in the crash, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.