Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Woman Dies Following In Single-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Montauk Highway and North Prospect Avenue in Patchogue.
Montauk Highway and North Prospect Avenue in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman was killed after crashing off the road into a utility pole at a busy Long Island intersection.

The incident happened around 5:10 p.m.    Sunday, Oct. 11 in Patchogue.

Nancy Prete, 76, of St. James, was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier westbound on Montauk Highway at the intersection of North Prospect Avenue when she suffered an apparent medical emergency and veered off the road, striking a utility pole, Suffolk County Police said.

Prete was transported by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where she was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552. 

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

