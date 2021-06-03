Woman Critically Injured In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

An investigating is underway after a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 in Copiague.

Maria Hernandez-Sanchez, age 59, of Amityville, was crossing Sunrise Highway (Route 27) from south to north at the intersection of Bayview Avenue when she was struck by a motor vehicle traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle, described as a gray SUV, fled the scene eastbound on Sunrise Highway, said police.

Hernandez-Sanchez was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of critical injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

