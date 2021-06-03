Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Woman Critically Injured In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and Bayview Avenue in Copiague.
Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and Bayview Avenue in Copiague. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigating is underway after a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash overnight at a busy Long Island intersection.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 in Copiague.

Maria Hernandez-Sanchez, age 59, of Amityville, was crossing Sunrise Highway (Route 27)  from south to north at the intersection of Bayview Avenue when she was struck by a motor vehicle traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

The vehicle, described as a gray SUV, fled the scene eastbound on Sunrise Highway, said police.

Hernandez-Sanchez was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of critical injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.