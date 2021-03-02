Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Woman Crashes Into Tree That Falls On Long Island Roadway

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash
A woman was injured after hitting a tree that had fallen across a Long Island roadway due to high winds in the area.

The 53-year-old Port Jefferson woman was injured around 3:38 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, while driving a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van on Main Street in Setauket, said the Suffolk County Police.

The van struck the tree that had fallen across the roadway on Main Street, near Harmony Lane, police said.

The woman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

