Woman Charged With Punching Autistic Adult Who Wandered Away From Long Island Group Home

A Long Island group home employee has been arrested for allegedly punching an autistic adult in the head last month.

Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call of a woman punching another woman on Baldwin’s Path in Dix Hills at approximately 2:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

An investigation by detectives determined a 34-year-old autistic woman had walked away from the group home and was located a short time later by Ashley Wright, an employee of the facility, police said.

Wright allegedly punched the woman before a supervisor arrived on the scene and escorted the victim back to the group home, police said.

The victim did not require medical attention. The New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs was notified.

Wright, 32, of Amityville, was arrested Sunday, Nov. 22, at approximately 4:10 p.m.

She was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

This investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

