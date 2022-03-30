Woman Charged In Connection To Bellmore Hit-Run Crash That Critically Injured 20-Year-Old

A hit-and-run driver on Long Island has surrendered herself into police custody after leaving a 20-year-old woman hospitalized in critical condition, authorities announced.

In Nassau County, the department’s Homicide Squad investigated a crash that hospitalized a woman in Bellmore while she was crossing Sunrise Highway in the area of Bedford Avenue.

She was struck at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29.

The woman suffered severe head trauma as a result of the crash and is being treated at a Long Island hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, March 30, investigators from the Nassau County Police Department announced that Lindenhurst resident Ashley Martin, age 26, turned herself in following the crash and is facing charges.

Martin was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury and was scheduled to be arraigned later on March 30.

