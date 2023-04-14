Woman Caught With Loaded Gun In Early-Morning Valley Stream Traffic Stop: Police

A Flordia woman was arrested after Long Island police found a fully-loaded gun in her car, authorities said.

Cristine Robles of Bradenton, Florida, was pulled over in Valley Stream for a lawful traffic stop at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Nassau County police reported.

Robles, who was stopped near Green Acres Road West, was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm in a handbag placed on the passenger seat.

Police said that Robles was arrested without incident and her car impounded.

Robles is charged with:

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 12 at First District Court.

