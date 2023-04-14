Contact Us
Breaking News: Local Police Department To Settle Lawsuit Over Discriminatory Policies, Pay Over $2 Million
Police & Fire

Woman Caught With Loaded Gun In Early-Morning Valley Stream Traffic Stop: Police

Sophie Grieser
Florida resident Cristine Robles was arrested in Valley Stream on Wednesday, April 12 during a traffic stop, where police said they discovered a loaded gun in her possession.
Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department & Google Maps

A Flordia woman was arrested after Long Island police found a fully-loaded gun in her car, authorities said.

Cristine Robles of Bradenton, Florida, was pulled over in Valley Stream for a lawful traffic stop at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, Nassau County police reported.

Robles, who was stopped near Green Acres Road West, was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm in a handbag placed on the passenger seat.

Police said that Robles was arrested without incident and her car impounded.

Robles is charged with:

  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts)

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 12 at First District Court. 

