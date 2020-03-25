Woman Accused Of Using Five Counterfeit $100 Bills At Long Island Target

A woman is wanted by police investigators on Long Island after allegedly using counterfeit bills at Target.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers issued an alert as they attempt to locate a woman who was caught on camera using counterfeit cash at Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station in January.

According to police, the woman entered Target at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and proceeded to use five counterfeit $100 bills to purchase merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding the woman has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting the tip online through the department's tip app.

