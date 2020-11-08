Woman Accused Of Switching Price Tags At Long Island Store

Police are searching for a woman wanted for petit larceny who switched price tags on merchandise at a Long Island Target, purchasing a set of pots and pans worth $200 for just $50.

The incident took place in Commack at a Target location on Veterans Memorial Highway at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Police said.

Those who recognize the pictured woman or witnessed the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

