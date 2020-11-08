Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Switching Price Tags At Long Island Store

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance image of the wanted woman Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Surveillance footage of the wanted woman Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are searching for a woman wanted for petit larceny who switched price tags on merchandise at a Long Island Target, purchasing a set of pots and pans worth $200 for just $50. 

The incident took place in Commack at a Target location on Veterans Memorial Highway at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Police said.

Those who recognize the pictured woman or witnessed the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips app or by calling 800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.