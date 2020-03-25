Woman Accused Of Stealing $2.3K In Merchandise From Long Island Macy's

Know her?

Suffolk County Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from Macy’s in the Smith Haven Mall late last year.

Police released a surveillance photo of a wanted woman who allegedly stole a jacket and assorted accessories from Macy’s in November and December last year.

The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of more than $2,300, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman, or who has information regarding the shoplifting incidents has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

