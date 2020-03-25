Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau County Man Arrested After Kicking, Killing Dog, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Stealing $2.3K In Merchandise From Long Island Macy's

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman is wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy's at the Smith Haven Mall.
A woman is wanted for stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Macy's at the Smith Haven Mall. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Know her?

Suffolk County Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from Macy’s in the Smith Haven Mall late last year.

Police released a surveillance photo of a wanted woman who allegedly stole a jacket and assorted accessories from Macy’s in November and December last year.

The stolen merchandise had an estimated value of more than $2,300, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman, or who has information regarding the shoplifting incidents has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.