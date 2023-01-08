Contact Us
Woman Accused Of Setting Fire To Williston Park Home With 2 Other People Inside

Nicole Valinote
Maria Garcia
A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she set fire to a Long Island home that was occupied by two other people.

Officers responded to a residential fire in Williston Park at about 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Nassau County Police Department said.

When police arrived at the home, located on Sherman Avenue, they were notified about a small fire that had started on the roof of the residence and was extinguished before police arrived.

The two people who were in the residence at the time, a 38-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman, were not injured, and there was no structural damage to the home, NCPD said.

Police said Maria Garcia was arrested after an investigation and charged with:

  • Second-degree attempted arson 
  • Fifth-degree arson
  • Fourth-degree criminal mischief 
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities said.

