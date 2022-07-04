Woman Accused Of Leaving Three Children Unattended In Vehicle In Valley Stream

A woman is facing child endangerment charges after police said she left her three children unattended in a vehicle on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the incident happened in Valley Stream at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

A witness reported to police that three young children were left unattended in a parked vehicle at 7 Green Acres Road West, NCPD said.

When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old boy left inside a locked vehicle, police said.

NCPD said the vehicle was not running, and the windows were open halfway.

Police called an ambulance, and the three children were evaluated by NCPD Police Medic and found be unharmed, authorities said.

Police determined that 28-year-old Ciara Sockwell, of Queens, had left her children unattended, and she was arrested, NCPD reported.

The children were placed into the custody of a family friend, police said.

Police said Sockwell was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, July 1.

