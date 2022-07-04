Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Bicyclist Killed In Long Island Crash With Car, Police Say
Police & Fire

Woman Accused Of Leaving Three Children Unattended In Vehicle In Valley Stream

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
7 Green Acres Road West in Valley Stream
7 Green Acres Road West in Valley Stream Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman is facing child endangerment charges after police said she left her three children unattended in a vehicle on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the incident happened in Valley Stream at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

A witness reported to police that three young children were left unattended in a parked vehicle at 7 Green Acres Road West, NCPD said.

When officers arrived, they found a 1-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy, and a 9-year-old boy left inside a locked vehicle, police said.

NCPD said the vehicle was not running, and the windows were open halfway.

Police called an ambulance, and the three children were evaluated by NCPD Police Medic and found be unharmed, authorities said.

Police determined that 28-year-old Ciara Sockwell, of Queens, had left her children unattended, and she was arrested, NCPD reported.

The children were placed into the custody of a family friend, police said.

Police said Sockwell was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, July 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.